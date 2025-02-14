Laila X Review: Amid Boycott Calls, Netizens Call Vishwak Sen Starrer 'Dull, Boring, Disappointing'

The Telugu movie Laila finally hit the big screens on Feburary 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, after facing several controversies. The film sees Vishwak Sen in a dual role. Viewers who caught the early shows of the movie took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of the film.

#DisasterLaila trends as early reviews of Vishwak Sen starrer surface

Select social media users caught early shows of the Vishwak Sen starrer Laila. The movie features the actor in a dual role and was already in a soup for his trans representation. This was fuelled by the ‘11 goats’ comment made by comedian Prudhvi which led to boycott calls for the film become the most trending topic on social media. Amid this, the movie has oepned to a negative review from netizens.

Social media users share their review of Laila | Image: X

Users who caught the early hows of Laila claimed that the movie had nothing new to offer. Social media users allege that Vishwak Sen has underdelivered in the movie and the story is not upto the mark. As a result #DisasterLaila has begun trending online.

Why is #BoycottLaila trending online?

For days after the pre-release event of the film, #BoycottLaila trended on social media. The controversy erupted after Comedian Prudhvi remarked at YSR Congress Party's political downfall, leading to supporters trending 'cancel Vishwak' hashtags on social media. Prudhvi was trolled on social media as well.

Prudhvi raj was present at Laila pre-release event | Image: IMDb