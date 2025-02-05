Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan 'Abandoned' Producer After ₹100 Crore Loss Due To Khaleja, Komaram Puli Failure

Producer Singanamala Ramesh Babu has produced Telugu films like Komaram Puli and Khaleja had recently held a press meet and spoke about the difficulties, the film he produced in the past and his future activities.

Producer Ramesh Babu reveals his struggle after facing losses in films

According to reports, the veteran producer Ramesh Babu called out actors Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu as they never called him or supported him over the years after losing ₹100 crore. He said films including Komaram Pulli and Khaleja were delayed by years and they ended up as cost failures.

Reportedly, the producer was in jail for 75 days and finally granted bail in case which he fought for 14 years. He said in the interaction that he was involved in a false case, in which he was accused of cheating to the tune of ₹14 crore. As per reports, as case was filed against him for selling 10 acres of land in Mahabalipuram to several people without their knowledge. Then, the court acquitted him due to lack of evidence and the properties are still in his name.

File photo of Singanamala Ramesh Babu | Source:X

For the unversed, Singanamala Ramesh Babu is a renowned producer who has produced films including Pokkiri, Komaram Pulli and Villain. He started his own banner, Sri Kanakaratna Movies Pvt Ltd,under this he produced several movies which includes Veede, Maa Annayya and Khaleja.

Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming projects

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in OG. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. OG also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in Tiger 3. OG’s ensemble cast also includes actors like Arjun Das, Venkat Essay, and Salaar fame Sriya Reddy among others. Noted film composer S Thaman has composed the music for the film while veteran Ravi K Chandran is on board as the Director of Photography. OG has tentatively been scheduled to release in 2025. Pawan Kalyan has two other massive film projects in the pipeline - Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

File photo of Pawan Kalyan | Source: IMDb

While Mahesh Babu next project is SSMB29. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film will reportedly star Priyanka Chopra as the female lead.

File photo of Mahesh Babu | Source: IMDb