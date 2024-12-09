Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:52 IST, December 9th 2024

Manchu Manoj Snapped With Neck Brace After Alleged Fued With Dad Mohan Babu, Latter Denies Rift

Manchu Manoj, on Sunday, was snapped leaving the hospital with a neck brace. This video came hours after reports suggested there was a rift in the Manchu house.

Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj's sour relationship. | Image: Instagram

Manchu Manoj vs Mohan Babu: On Sunday evening, a video of veteran actor Mohan Babu's youngest son Manchu Manoj went viral. The video shows him exiting the hospital with a brace around his neck and limping down the stairs with the help of his team member. This video came hours after reports stated that Manoj and Mohan Babu had filed complaints against each other after an argument broke out over the property. However, the Shaakuntalam actor denied the claims in a statement and called the reports false.

Manchu Manoj suffered neck and leg injuries

In a video posted on Instagram, Manoj exits the hospital with his wife Mounika Bhuma Manchu. His leg seems injured, as he is seen limping. He can also be seen wearing a neck brace. The reports ask Manoj and his wife Mounika about a rift with his father, but both refuse to address the situation.

What happened between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj?

According to Deccan Chronicle, a fight broke out within the Manchu family, following which Manoj visited a police station with injuries and filed a complaint against his father Mohan Babu accusing him of assaulting him and his wife. Later, it was reported that Mohan Babu had also made similar claims. He alleged his son attacked him over a property-related matter. However, Mohan Babu and his elder son Vishnu Manchu's PRO have issued statements dismissing such "baseless" reports.

(Manchu Manoj posing with his father Mohan Babu | Image: Instagram)

Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu issue statements dismissing the rift in the family

Mohan Babu's statement reads, “The news reports that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other are false. Certain media outlets are telecasting false reports that Manchu Manoj, wounded, visited the police station to file a complaint. We urge the media to refrain from spreading false allegations.”

(A file photo of Mohan Babu | Image: IMdb)

Telangana Today quoted Vishnu's PRO, "There is no truth to the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Certain stories suggesting that Manchu Manoj arrived injured and lodged a complaint at the police station are purely speculative and untrue. These rumors are completely unfounded."

For the unversed, Manchu Manoj is the half-brother of Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:52 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.