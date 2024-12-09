Manchu Manoj Snapped With Neck Brace After Alleged Fued With Dad Mohan Babu, Latter Denies Rift

Manchu Manoj vs Mohan Babu: On Sunday evening, a video of veteran actor Mohan Babu's youngest son Manchu Manoj went viral. The video shows him exiting the hospital with a brace around his neck and limping down the stairs with the help of his team member. This video came hours after reports stated that Manoj and Mohan Babu had filed complaints against each other after an argument broke out over the property. However, the Shaakuntalam actor denied the claims in a statement and called the reports false.

Manchu Manoj suffered neck and leg injuries

In a video posted on Instagram, Manoj exits the hospital with his wife Mounika Bhuma Manchu. His leg seems injured, as he is seen limping. He can also be seen wearing a neck brace. The reports ask Manoj and his wife Mounika about a rift with his father, but both refuse to address the situation.

What happened between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj?

According to Deccan Chronicle, a fight broke out within the Manchu family, following which Manoj visited a police station with injuries and filed a complaint against his father Mohan Babu accusing him of assaulting him and his wife. Later, it was reported that Mohan Babu had also made similar claims. He alleged his son attacked him over a property-related matter. However, Mohan Babu and his elder son Vishnu Manchu's PRO have issued statements dismissing such "baseless" reports.

Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu issue statements dismissing the rift in the family

Mohan Babu's statement reads, “The news reports that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other are false. Certain media outlets are telecasting false reports that Manchu Manoj, wounded, visited the police station to file a complaint. We urge the media to refrain from spreading false allegations.”

Telangana Today quoted Vishnu's PRO, "There is no truth to the news that Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj have filed complaints against each other. Certain stories suggesting that Manchu Manoj arrived injured and lodged a complaint at the police station are purely speculative and untrue. These rumors are completely unfounded."