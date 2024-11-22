Meenakshi Chaudhary To Tie The Knot With Nagarjuna's Nephew? Lucky Baskhar Actress Clears The Air

Meenakshi Chaudhary predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. The actress who is also a pageant titleholder has been in the headlines ever since her wedding rumours began. Recently at a film promotion, she debunked the rumours and issued clarification.

Meenakshi Chaudhary: It’s a rumour, I am still single

There were rumours that Meenakshi Chaudhary will be tying the knot with Sushanth Anumolu, Nagarjuna’s nephew and Naga Chaitanya’s cousin. But, during the promotion of Mechanic Rocky, she cleared the air about her wedding.

File photo of Meenakshi Chaudhary | Source: Instagram

According to a report in Gulte, Meenakshi Chaudhary said, “It is a rumour and I am not getting married. I don’t know why these rumours come up. One say, I read that I am a part of Salaar and another day, I read that I am a part of Vishwambhara. I am currently single but not ready to mingle’.

Who is Meenakshi Chaudhary?

Meenakshi Chaudhary is an Indian actress and beauty pageant titleholder who works in Telugu and Tamil film industries. She represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she was crowned as Femina Miss India Grand International 2018.

File photo of Meenakshi Chaudhary | Source: Instagram

Meenakshi made her debut in Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu (2021). She has since appeared in Khiladi (2022) and had commercial success with HIT: The Second Case (2022) and The Greatest of All Time (2024). Her other notable works include Matka, Guntur Kaaram, Kolai and Khiladi among others.