Published 16:58 IST, December 10th 2024

Mohan Babu Seeks Protection From Son And Daughter-in-law, Accuses Them Of Threatening Him

Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika claiming that he has been threatened by them. He also requested the police to provide him protection.

Police register cases on complaints by Mohan Babu, son Manoj | Image: X

All is not well between veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj. 
Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika claiming that he has been threatened by them. He also requested the police to provide him protection. 
As per Mohan Babu's police complaint, Manoj along with "some anti-social elements employed by him caused a disturbance on Sunday at his house 'Manchu Town' in Jalpally in Rangareddy district." 
"I fear for my safety, my valuables, and my property. I have been informed that these individuals are waiting for me to return to my house with the intent to harm me and instil fear, compelling me to abandon my residence permanently. All those individuals are anti-social elements and are causing fear and threat to life to those who are at my home, including me," Mohan Babu said in the police complaint. 
Mohan Babu demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika and their associates. He also urged the police to evict them from his property. 
"Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear," said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.
Earlier, several reports stated Manoj Manchu had visited the police station, claiming to be attacked by his father.
More details regarding the feud between the two are awaited. (ANI)
 

Updated 16:58 IST, December 10th 2024

