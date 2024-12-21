Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: Mahesh Babu's Fan Recreate Iconic Simba Scene With A Cat | WATCH

Mufasa The Lion King Telugu: The Hollywood animated movie has finally hit the theatres and the Telugu version is enjoying its run in the theatres because Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed the movie. Several hilarious videos from the theatres are going viral on the internet, among which is of a fan who has brought their cat to the theatre. Not just this, the fan is also seen recreating the iconic Simba scene outside the theatre in Vijayawada while waiting in a queue.

Mahesh Babu's fan brings his cat to Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

In the viral video, Mahesh Babu's fans can be seen celebrating the movie by dancing to the music of the recently released movie outside the theatre. Among them is a fan who can be seen holding up their cat in the air resembling Rafiki holding up Simba in The Lion King. “Bezawada mass,” wrote one fan, sharing the video on X. In the comment section, a fan joked, "Creativity lo Telugu Audience>>>>>>Ela vastai ra e idea lu (Telugu audience’s creativity > How do you get such ideas?)”

Mufasa: The Lion King scores good on day 1

Mufasa collected over ₹10 crore on its opening day. English language turned out to be the biggest contributor adding ₹4 crore to its biz, followed by ₹3 crore in Hindi, ₹2 crore in Telugu and ₹1 crore in Tamil. Given the popularity of the franchise, the makers roped in popular movie stars to dub for Mufasa in various languages. Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the Telugu version of the film in an attempt to boost its collections down South.

(A poster of Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: IMDB)