Naga Chaitanya Confirms Samantha Has 'Moved On' After Divorce, 'Feels Bad' For Wife Sobhita Being Blamed For The Separation

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in October 2017. The wedding was a star-studded affair that came after heavy speculations about their relationship. In 2021, the couple decided to part ways and announced the news on social media. However, the former couple have never officially revealed the reason behind their split and maintained that it was a mutual decision. The Thandel actor, in a new interview, has opened up about how the divorce affected him and continues to affect him.

Naga Chaitanya opens up about his divorce with Samantha

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor appeared in the Raw Talks With VK podcast where he objected to his divorce still being a matter of discussion. He clarified, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision, and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic of gossip. It became entertainment." He also stressed, "It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?"

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya shared that he is a child of divorce himself and it was a difficult phase of his life that he had to move on from. He added, "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in that marriage. Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision, after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I’m saying this because it’s a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I’m a child from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions. It was a mutual decision." He concluded by saying, “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other.” Naga Chaitanya has tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala while Samantha is rumoured to be dating Citadel Hunny Bunny direct Raj Nidimoru.

Naga Chaitanya defends Sobhita Dhulipala

In the same conversation, Naga Chaitanya shared how it upsets him when his now wife Sobhita Dhulipala has to bear the brunt of his past. He said, "I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn’t deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter. "She came into my life... we met in a very organic way, a beautiful way. Just like a social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started, and our relationship slowly built from there. She has not been connected to my past in any way at all."



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2017 | Image: X