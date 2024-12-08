Naga Chaitanya Feels 'Depressed,' ‘Inefficient In Life’ Every Time He Meets Cousin Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are quite the entertaining duo as cousins, and their recent exchange showcases just that. For those who may not know, the Baahubali star attended Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. Adding a playful twist, the duo shared amusing insights about each other during Rana’s chat show.

Naga Chaitanya reveals insight about his relationship with his cousin Rana

On a recent episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, Naga Chaitanya humorously commented on Rana’s meticulously planned work schedule, which often leaves him feeling unproductive by comparison.

Naga Chaitanya with Rana | Image: X

Describing their meetings as “depressing,” Chay remarked, “How many things is he doing? You know, whenever I meet Rana, I go back home depressed because he tells me about these 1,000 things he’s doing, and I feel like I’m doing nothing in life.”

Naga Chaitanya reveals post-marriage plans

On the same show, Chaitanya also revealed his plans for his future with Sobhita Dhulipala now that they are married. The actor expressed his wish to have a small family with one or two children and to dedicate most of his time to them.

The Dhootha actor shared, “Happily married, with a couple of kids. Maybe just one or two. I’d probably take my son to a race track and go-kart with him. If I have a daughter, I’ll support whatever hobby she has. I want to spend those moments with them.”

Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita | Image: X