Naga Chaitanya Flew To Mumbai Just To Have A Lunch Date With Sobhita Dhulipala: Not A Fan Of Texting

Naga Chaitanya got married to the love of his life, Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad attended by family and close friends. Before taking a plunge, the couple dated for a few years. During that period rumours were rife that they are together but they remained tight-lipped and confirmed it with engagement photos earlier this year in August. In a recent interview, Chay opened up about his dating phase with Sobhita and recalled how he used to hustle between Hyderabad and Mumbai.

When Naga Chaitanya landed in Mumbai for a lunch date with Sobhita

In the interview with the New York Times, Naga Chaitanya shared that throughout their dating phase, Sobhita lived in Mumbai while he was in Hyderabad. "A couple of weeks after they started talking on Instagram, he took an hourlong flight just for a lunch date with her at Pali Village cafe," he recalled. Remembering the same, Sobhita said, “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way.” He added, "I'm not a big fan of texting. I'm not a fan of communicating on social media.”

Naga Chaitanya says he tells Sobhita Dhulipala to speak with him in Telugu - Here's why

In the same interview, Chay said he often asks Sobhita to talk in their mother tongue Telugu so that he can improve in that language. The actor shared that despite his roots in Hyderabad, he grew up in Chennai for almost two decades. His mother tongue is Telugu but in Chennai, he spoke in Tamil. So he lacks in Telugu. "In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone- I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve," he said.