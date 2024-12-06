Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Compete To Find Ring In A Milk Pot, Guess Who Wins | WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony on December 4 in Hyderabad. They were surrounded by their families and friends during the ceremony at Annapurna Studios and showered with blessings. Several photos and videos went viral from the wedding. Amid this, a new video is going viral on the internet that shows the newlyweds playing a traditional game. It is considered as one of the post-wedding rituals.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's post-wedding rituals are all about fun

In the video going viral on X, Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen with their hands in an earthen pot as they try to search for a ring placed inside. They are giving each other a tough competition and can even be seen giggling while playing the game. Who was the winner? It was Chay who was able to find the ring from the pot.

Nagarjuna shares new photos from wedding

On Thursday, Nagarjuna took to his X handle to share new photos from the wedding ceremony. In these photos, they can be seen standing in front of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's statue. One of the photos from the set is a family portrait featuring Amala Akkineni and Akhil Akkineni with his fiancee and Sushanth. Sharing the photos, he thanked the media for understanding and respecting their privacy. He also thanked his relatives, friends and fans for showering blessings on newlyweds.

"My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us," an excerpt from the note read.