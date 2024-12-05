Published 22:15 IST, December 5th 2024
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding: New Photos Of Newlyweds In Front Of ANR Statue Go Viral
Anurag Kashyap attended Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Photos are now going viral.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s official wedding pictures have been taken over social media. The couple tied the knot on December 4 in a grand traditional wedding. Since then, beautiful photos from their wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad have been getting adored. Now, new photos of Chay and Sobhita posing with guests and in front of the bronze statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao emerged online.
New Photos of Newlywed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita goes viral
Many photos have been circulating since the wedding day, and a new bunch of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is out now. It captures Anurag Kashyap posing with other guests behind the stunning bride. Sobhita, dressed in a golden Kanjivaram saree, makes a heart symbol with her hands. Anurag, wearing a black kurta, stands behind her, while Sobhita’s parents are also in the shot. The background showcases a beautiful decoration made from banana leaves and flowers.
In another image from the wedding, the newlyweds are seen posing in front of the bronze statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao at Annapurna Studios. Both are smiling, with Chay holding Sobhita’s hand as she points at something.
Nagarjuna shared a heartfelt note for the newlywed couple
After the wedding, Nagarjuna expressed his congratulations to his sons Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. He warmly welcomed her into the Akkineni family. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.
This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude," he wrote.
