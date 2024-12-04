Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Seek Blessings Of Akkineni Nageswara Rao In Wedding Pics, Nagarjuna Posts

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Nagarjuna welcomed the new bride into the Akkineni family as he announced the wedding of ChaySo on his X handle. In his sweet message for the newly married couple, the Tollywood star shared how their wedding was special as it coincided with his dad, the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao's centenary year. Nagarjuna also posted the official wedding photos of ChaySo on his X handle, marking a new phase in their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wed in Hyderabad | Image: Nagarjuna/X

Nagarjuna welcomes bride Sobhita to the Akkineni family

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the groom's father, took to his social media account to share special moments from his son and actor Naga Chaitanya's marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala. Nagarjuna shared a heartfelt note along with the wedding pictures, expressing his joy and emotions.

His note read "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita -- you've already brought so much happiness into our lives".

Chay and Sobhita at their wedding in Hyderabad | Image: X

He continued: "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. Nagarjuna concluded the note by thanking everyone and wrote "I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni"."

Reportedly the wedding was attended by a number of stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun , and his family.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wed at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad | Image: X

Chay-Sobhita kept their relationship a secret

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which is very special for the Akkineni family as it was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageshwar Rao in 1976. The property is reportedly spread over 22 acres which stands as a legacy of cinematic excellence.

Nagarjuna with ChaySo at their engagement | Image: Nagarjuna/X