Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:56 IST, December 4th 2024

Naga Chaitanya’s Ex Wife Samantha Shares Thought Provoking Post Ahead Of His Wedding With Sobhita

Actress Samantha shared a thought provoking post and wrote fight like a girl ahead of her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding.

Samantha separated from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 | Image: X

Actress Samantha shared a thought provoking post and wrote “fight like a girl” ahead of her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video post, where a little girl is seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match.

She captioned it as: “#FightLikeAGirl”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/samantharuthprabhuoffl/3515421418152586080?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=MXgwaTBtdDJzamZnNw==.

Chaitanya and Sobhita are all set to get married at Annapurna Studios, which was founded in 1976 by his grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the Times of India, Nagarjuna said that he was impressed by Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and invited her over to his house in Hyderabad to have a chat. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor. Their wedding is scheduled for December 4 with the muhurat set at 8:15 PM.

Chaitanya will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style, on Wednesday.

The actor will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots.

Recently, the couple’s 'mangal snaanam' ritual become a viral sensation for its heartfelt simplicity. The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots. Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya.

--IANS--

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:10 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.