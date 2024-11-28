Search icon
Published 23:38 IST, November 28th 2024

Nagarjuna Lavishes Crores On A Swanky Car Ahead Of Son Naga Chaitanya's Wedding

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni visited the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office at Khairatabad to register his brand-new vehicle.

Nagarjuna | Image: Nagarjuna

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is currently busy with wedding preparations as both of his sons are set to marry. His younger son, Akhil Akkineni, recently announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. On the other side, his elder son Naga Chaitanya is set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 5. Amidst the celebrations, Nagarjuna was spotted at the RTO office with his new luxury car. The videos have since gone viral.

Actor Nagarjuna buys new Lexus car, meets fans outside RTA office: watch

On November 27, Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni visited the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office at Khairatabad to register his brand-new vehicle. The actor recently purchased a high-end luxury car from Lexus and was at the office to complete the registration process. Transport department officials received Nagarjuna warmly and ensured the registration formalities were completed quickly, sparing him a long wait.

As per reports, the Telugu superstar was seen interacting cordially with the officials during the registration process. News of the actor’s visit to the RTA office spread quickly, attracting many fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star. On his way out, Nagarjuna kindly paused to take pictures with a few fans who had gathered near his car.

Nagarjuna once purchased an expensive green car

Nagarjuna once bought an electric vehicle from Kia. The car dealership owner announced the news. They also shared a photo of the couple receiving the car keys, along with a bouquet of flowers. The post congratulated the couple on their latest purchase which falls well in to line with the aspirations of the evolving future of mobility. 

Nagarjuna with wife | Image: X/autocar

Nagarjuna and wife Amala were pictured in front of their newly delivered car along with the personnel making the delivery. For those curious, the Kia V6 price range starts at upwards of sixty lakhs and goes up to seventy lakhs.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:38 IST, November 28th 2024

