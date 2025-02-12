Netizens React To Chiranjeevi's 'Unapologetic, Sexist' Comment On Wanting Grandson: Klin Kaara Will Be Ashamed

Chiranjeevi recently attended the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam as a chief guest where he made a sexist remark which is now being massively trolled by the audience. The megastar's son Ram Charan welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his wife Upasana Kamineni in June 2023. Speaking at the event, the megastar quipped that being at home makes him feel like "a ladies' hostel", as his granddaughter surrounds him and also wishes for a grandson who will continue the family ‘legacy’.

Why netizens are trolling Chiranjeevi?

Speaking at the pre-release event, Chiranjeevi shared insight about his family and mentioned that the house is always occupied by women. When asked about his grandchildren, the superstar casually joked that he feels like he is at a “ladies' hostel”. His quotes read, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around."

Chiranjeevi then added, "I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl." His comments are not only sexist but also conform to the notion that film families in Tollywood do not appreciate the women working in the film industry.

As soon as the videos from the event went viral online, social media users condemned the mentality of Chiranjeevi.

What do social media users think of his statements?

A netizen took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “The rot runs so deep, it is not even funny. Proud to be the mother of a girl, daughters are beautiful, daughters are pure love and they will carry your legacy forward just right”. Another post read, “Klin Kaara will be so ashamed.” Another post read, “Sab Buddhe ek jysy hote hai. Disappointing, but not surprising.” One user calls him a misogynist for his mentality.