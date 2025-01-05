Pawan Kalyan Reveals He's 'Jealous' Of Nephew Ram Charan At Game Changer Event, Says 'He Is Someone Who...'

The countdown for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer has already begun. The film which is only a week away from releasing and it has already created a lot of buzz amongst netizens ever since the trailer was released. Recently, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan who is juggling his responsibilities as an actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, attended the pre-release even of the film and revealed interesting details about his nephew Ram Charan.

Pawan Kalyan on lauding Ram Charan for achieving stardom

Pawan Kalyan during the event said, “Chiranjeevi garu had a tough journey to the top, and became the shelter for so many talents that came after him. When I was at home, and he used to return from shooting drenched in blood and sweat, I used to feel very guilty. I used to remove his socks and shoes and see the bruises, and the efforts he put in his films to ensure everyone around him had a good life. Ram Charan grew up watching all this, and he never lets success get to his head.”

File photo of Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan | Source: IMDb

Pawan Kalyan further said ,“Ram Charan is like a brother to me, and I am very happy and proud of his success. But I am jealous of the way he rides a horse. I don’t get jealous very often. But when I saw him in Magadheera… I was floored. He is someone who came well-prepared in many arts, and I think a lot of people still don’t understand his potential”.

When Ram Charan spoke highly of his uncle Pawan Kalyan

Speaking during the event, Ram Charan said that why director Shankar named the movie Game Changer. His movie in the movie is "truly a game-changing avatar" but in real life, the number one game-changer is Pawan Kalyan. “He is the true Game Changer, not only in Andhra Pradesh but for the entire Indian political landscape. I consider myself truly lucky to even stand beside him,” he added. Upon saying this, he went and touched Pawan Kalyan's feet to seek his blessings.

Ram Charan also shared few pictures from the event and few of them showcased him standing beside Pawan Kalyan.