Police Confirms Allu Arjun's Overnight Stay In Jail Despite Bail, Actor To Be Released Tomorrow

Despite securing bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case from the Telangana High Court, Allu Arjun will be staying in the Chanchalguda Jail overnight, police confirmed late night on Friday to the media persons. On the release of the Pushpa 2 star, Srinivas Rao, Additional DCP Task Force, said, "He (Allu Arjun) will be released tomorrow morning... I don’t know the reasons... He will be released tomorrow morning..."



What caused the possible delay in Allu Arjun's release?

According to reports, the authorities in Chanchalguda Jail said that they had not received the official bail order till now. Copies of bail orders are yet to be uploaded online, the authorities said. Meanwhile, purported copies of Allu Arjun's bail order have been circulated online. He might be released from jail tomorrow at 6 am.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X

According to a report in Aakashavaani, a visibly irritated and angry Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun's father, left Chanchalguda Jail after waiting for about 4-5 hours to take his son home. The report further stated that Allu Arjun will be in jail tonight and he may be released tomorrow morning once the officers receive the interim bail copy without any mistakes in it. In the meantime, police officers are busy making all arrangements to provide Class-1 Barrack (VVIP Treatment) to Allu Arjun tonight at the jail.

The deceased's husband wants to withdraw FIR against Allu Arjun