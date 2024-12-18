Prabhas Aplogises To His Japan Fans For Unable To Attend Kalki 2898 AD Screening - Here's Why

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his blockbuster hit movie Kalki 2898 AD in Japan. The movie, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will hit the theatres on January 3, 2025. Ahead of the release, the actor was expected to attend the premiere in person. However, it seems his Japan fans will have to wait a little longer. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video on his social media handle apologising to his fans.

Why Prabhas will not attend the Lalki 2898 AD Japan premiere?

In the video shared on the official page of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas apologised for being unable to attend the screening in Japan as he sustained a sprain during the shoot. He can be heard saying, "Thank you so much for the love you’ve shown me for all these years. I have been waiting to come to Japan for a long time, but very…very sorry that I am unable to make it now due to a sprain during the shoot. However, I promise to meet you all soon and enjoy the release of Kalki 2898 AD. On 3rd January, see you all very soon in Japan.”

What do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The movie is set in a dystopian future. It begins 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata. The film follows a select group who are on a mission to save lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, Kalki. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, it is the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. At the box office worldwide, the movie grossed between ₹1100 to 1200 crore against the budget of ₹600 crore. The movie has set multiple box office records for Indian and Telugu films, becoming the third highest-grossing Telugu film.