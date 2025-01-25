Priyanka Chopra Confirms Her Role In Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB29 With THIS Comment On SS Rajamouli's Post

SSMB29 New Update: Rumours have been rife that Priyanka Chopra has joined Mahesh Babu's magnum opus. While there is no confirmation from the team yet the actress's recent visit to Hyderabad has added fuel to the rumours. Now, we have brought you another hint that the actress is part of SS Rajamouli's directorial.

Priyanka Chopra comments THIS on SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 post

On Saturday, Rajamouli shared a video on his Instagram handle that shows him with an Indian passport in his hand while in the background we see a caged lion. In the caption, he wrote, "Captured..." His post hints that soon they will be kicking off the shoot of SSMB29.

Soon after he shared the post, Mahesh Babu commented in Telugu which we loosely translated to "If you kiss me once, I will listen to you." His comment was followed by Priyanka Chopra. Yes, the actress wrote, "Finally," with a laughing emoticon. Her comment gives a major hint that she is very much part of the magnum opus.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad to prepare for SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu?

A report in Pinkvilla claimed that the actress is residing in Hyderabad to prepare for her role in SSMB29. A source told the portal that both the stars are undergoing a workshop for the movie in the city and have participated in a script-reading session. They have also undergone a look test for the movie. "Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the project has undoubtedly elevated the film's star power and talent pool. It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film,” Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.

Meanwhile, the actress has been enjoying her stay in the City of Nizams. A few days ago, she visited Chilkur Balaji Temple and offered prayers. Sharing the photos from her temple visit, she wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite."