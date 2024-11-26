Pushpa 2 Actor Shritej Booked For Cheating Woman Of ₹20 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

Shritej predominantly works in Telugu language films and has featured in several popular films including Lakshmi's NTR, Pushpa, Atagallu and Teeyani Kalavo among others. The actor has reportedly been booked at Kukatpally Police Station in Hyderabad.

Why case has been filed against Pushpa actor Shritej?

According to reports, a case has been registered against Shritej after he allegedly promised a woman for marriage and later cheated on her. Rumours suggest that he has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69, 115 (2), 318(2). Reportedly, the complainant has stated that apart from physical abuse, ₹20lakh cash has also been been taken from her.

File photo of Shritej | Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Shritej has been caught up in a controversy. Earlier, he was reportedly accused of having an illegal affair with the wife of a senior Vice President of a bank. As per reports, when the husband discovered the affair, he died of heart attack. A complaint was also filed at the Madhapur police station.

All about Shritej

Shritej began his career as an Assistant Director in 2006 and worked for the films Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule in 2007 and Mounaragam. Later Shritej worked for the Government documentaries and some temple documentaries till 2013.

While in his film career, Shritej began in 2013. He played the role of Devineni Nehru in the film Vangaveeti. He played the role of late Y. S Raja Shekar Reddy, former Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. He later gained prominence with his portrayal of Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the 2019 film Lakshmi's NTR.