Published 22:42 IST, December 2nd 2024

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Pre-Sales Still To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: While the pre-sales for the Hindi and Telugu versions are on fire, collections in the other Indian languages are lagging.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is off to a flying start in terms of its advance bookings. The movie, all set to release on December 5 worldwide, has collected ₹31.61 for its opening day in pre-sales. While the Telugu and Hindi versions are leading from the front, with them accounting for over ₹27 crore in advance sales, the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions are lagging still and are shy of touching the ₹1 crore mark.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun in Peelings song poster | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 advance sales lagging in these regions

The advance bookings from the Tamil version of Pushpa 2: The Rule have accounted for ₹66 lakh in the 2D version and ₹1.13 lakh in the 3D version. In Kerala, the film has grossed a little over ₹85 lakh. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil plays a pivotal part in the Pushpa franchise and the collections there are expected to rise as the release date inches closer.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 Mumbai pre-release event | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, the Kannada version has contributed the least to Pushpa 2 advance sales with just ₹2.26 lakh.

Pushpa 2 Hindi and Telugu versions pre-sales on fire

The release of Pushpa 2 is still two days. However, the anticipation in the Hindi and Telugu markets is at an all-time high. The Hindi version has grossed ₹10.73 crore in pre-sales for the 2D version and ₹3.28 crore for the 3D version. the IMAX version has accounted for a little over ₹34 lakh in collections.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: IMDb

The biggest contributor to Pushpa 2 biz is the Telugu market, accounting for over ₹15.27 crore in the 2D version, ₹10.95 lakh and ₹26 lakh for the IMAX 2D version. With two more days to go before its release, Pushpa 2 is expected to touch the ₹100 crore mark in pre-sales alone, setting the stage for ₹300 crore gross collection on its opening day worldwide. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:42 IST, December 2nd 2024

