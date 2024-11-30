Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Starrer To Have 24*7 Shows In Select Theatres, Confirms Exhibitor

Pushpa 2 will finally hit the big screens on December 5, after witnessing delays. The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. To add to the fan anticipation for the actioner, an exhibitor has announced that they will run the movie in theatres all day long.

Pushpa 2 will enjoy a 24*7 theatrical run in Movie Time

The team of Pushpa 2 including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and the distributors came together for a pre-release event of the movie in Mumbai on November 29. Speaking at the event, Sunil Gulab of Movie Time Cinema asserted that they are planning to run the movie round the clock in theatres. He stressed that the excitement for the film is high and it is fair for the audience for it to be available to available to them throughout the day.

Official poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the exhibitor shared in Hindi, “There is a lot of excitement about Pushpa 2 - The Rule. Such films are rarely made for which people come to the cinema to watch the film. But for such a film, people come to the cinema to watch the film, which gives us a lot of happiness. We want such films to continue to be made. And it should become a mega blockbuster. We are going to run Pushpa 2 - The Rule for the entire 24 hours throughout the night. That's for sure. Because I believe that such a film should run for 24 hours. It should run 24 hours in every place, in every state, all over India.”

Pushpa 2 certified U/A, long runtime confirmed

Pushpa 2 received a clean chit from the CBFC with minimal cuts and a few visual changes. The film has received a U/A certificate making it suitable for public viewing by watched by age groups. The actioner starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is reported to have a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes which is just a minute short of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal (3 hours and 21 minutes) and a little longer than Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute).

