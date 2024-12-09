Pushpa 2: Amid Record Breaking Collections, Fahadh Faasil Exits Allu Arjun Starrer Franchise?

Pushpa 2: The Sukumar directorial is currently rewriting record books with its humongous box office collections. However, according to some reviews that have been shared by the fans on social media, it has come to light that the Allu Arjun-fronted sequel does not do justice to Fahadh Faasil's cop character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and makes him look like a caricature instead of a menacing law enforcement officer that he was made out to be in the first installment.

Fahadh faasil essays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa | Image: X

Fahadh Faasil's fans upset with Sukumar

The primary complaint of the fans from Pushpa 2 is that Fahadh Faasil was not given proper prominence in the film by director Sukumar. Many are disheartened by how the Aavesham star was portrayed more as a "clown" than as a formidable nemesis to Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). While Fahadh’s character was showcased well in the first half, the second half of the movie reduced him to a silly role. Fahadh's lesser screen time is also one of the reasons why viewers are attacking Sukumar.

A still from Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Pushpa 2 is not performing as well in Kerala compared to other regions and Fahadh's presentation in the sequel could be one of the reasons. Meanwhile, reports are surfacing that the Malayalam star may not return in Pushpa: The Rampage.

Fahadh unhappy with Sukumar?

Reportedly, Fahadh's cop character was very much part of Pushpa 3 but the reception of his role in the sequel has disappointed him. Thus, it might be that he will not return in the threequel.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X