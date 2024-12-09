Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:59 IST, December 9th 2024

Pushpa 2: Amid Record Breaking Collections, Fahadh Faasil Exits Allu Arjun Starrer Franchise?

While nothing concrete about Fahadh's return or exit from the Pushpa franchise is known, his fans are unhappy with his character's portrayal in the sequel.

Fahadh Faasil plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa franchise | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2: The Sukumar directorial is currently rewriting record books with its humongous box office collections. However, according to some reviews that have been shared by the fans on social media, it has come to light that the Allu Arjun-fronted sequel does not do justice to Fahadh Faasil's cop character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and makes him look like a caricature instead of a menacing law enforcement officer that he was made out to be in the first installment.

Fahadh faasil essays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa | Image: X

Fahadh Faasil's fans upset with Sukumar

The primary complaint of the fans from Pushpa 2 is that Fahadh Faasil was not given proper prominence in the film by director Sukumar. Many are disheartened by how the Aavesham star was portrayed more as a "clown" than as a formidable nemesis to Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). While Fahadh’s character was showcased well in the first half, the second half of the movie reduced him to a silly role. Fahadh's lesser screen time is also one of the reasons why viewers are attacking Sukumar.

A still from Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Pushpa 2 is not performing as well in Kerala compared to other regions and Fahadh's presentation in the sequel could be one of the reasons. Meanwhile, reports are surfacing that the Malayalam star may not return in Pushpa: The Rampage.

Fahadh unhappy with Sukumar?

Reportedly, Fahadh's cop character was very much part of Pushpa 3 but the reception of his role in the sequel has disappointed him. Thus, it might be that he will not return in the threequel.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

According to reports, a major face-off between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh was scrapped in the sequel and a new potential villain was alluded to in the ending instead, closing the door on Fahadh's return in Pushpa: The Rampage. Insiders in the know revealed that the actor was not very happy with how his character was panning out during shooting, about which he also complained to Sukumar. However, nothing concrete about Fahadh's return or exit from the Pushpa franchise is known.   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:59 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.