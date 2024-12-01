Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Allu Arjun Starrer To Inaugurate ₹300 Cr Club

Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for the blockbuster theatrical release on December 5. The movie which serves as the sequel to the blockbuster hit 2021 movie Pushpa, is enjoying its time at the advance booking window. The tickets for the movie are selling out fast despite the price costing over ₹1000. However, did you ever think that owing to the craze around the movie, it would become the first Indian movie to cross ₹300 crore mark worldwide on the opening day?

Pushpa 2: The Rule likely to redefine benchmarks in the Indian cinema

According to a report in Sacnilk, the advance bookings for Pushpa 2 in the USA commenced a few days ago and the moment it was announced, the booking windows witnessed an overwhelming response. Meanwhile, the movie is also making waves in India with the ₹8.65 crore already in the bank. Seeing the ticket booking trend, the movie is likely to cross ₹300 crore mark at the box office worldwide, making it the first Indian movie to reach the mark.

This adds to many factors among which is release date - December 5. The movie was originally supposed to release on December 6, but last month makers postponed the movie by a day, to benefit from a solo opening day across India. This will probably maximise its initial box office performance.

Pushpa 2 day 1 box office prediction in India