Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Despite Registering Dip, Allu Arjun Starrer Nears ₹1000 Crore

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer has begun to show a gradual decline at the box office. However, despite the slight dip in business, the actioner is pacing steadily towards becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and hit the big screen on December 5.

Pushpa 2 box office collection register dip, but inch closer to ₹1000 crore

Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore at the box office, which is a record of its own. In the subsequent days, the drama garnered a positive response and continued to register good business at the ticketing counter. The film concluded the first week with a staggering ₹725.8 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The Allu Arjun starrer held steady during the second weekend as well.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 poster | Image: IMDb

The actioner minted a staggering ₹176.3 crore. The daily collections of Pushpa 2 have seen a sharp decline since the beginning of week 2. On the second Monday, the movie made ₹26.95 crores and on the second Tuesday, it collected ₹24.25 crores, the lowest single-day collection since its release. Despite the declining business, the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film has collected ₹953.3 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 Hindi eyes to beat Stree 2 as highest-grossing Hindi film

While the overall box office performance of Pushpa 2 remains remarkable, the Hindi version of the film has been a revelation at the box office. The Allu Arjun starrer has outperformed in Hindi than the original Telugu version. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the film might become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Stree 2.