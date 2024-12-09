Published 23:25 IST, December 9th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: All Out Rampage In Hindi With Biz Nearing ₹50 Crore On Monday
In all languages in India, Pushpa 2 is estimated to gross ₹75-80 crore on its first Monday. It is also the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹300 crore club.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The box office rampage of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continued on Monday, a non-holiday. It is evident by now that the Hindi market is driving the Pushpa 2 box office juggernaut and the insane collections were witnessed once again in the mass circuits in North India. According to early estimates, the Sukumar directorial minted over ₹45 crore on its first Monday in Hindi, which is a record for any movie (non-holiday).
Pushpa 'rules' in Hindi belts
According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 had an insane hold on its first Monday. The film is sure to collect ₹45 crore on December 9, taking its five-day total biz in Hindi to over ₹330 crore. The numbers could touch ₹50 crore if the offline shows are stronger. The action drama will also become the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹300 crore mark, beating Jawan, Pathaan and Animal.
Apart from the out-of-the-park collection in Hindi, Pushpa 2 has a decent hold in Telugu states as estimates suggest ₹13-14 crore gross, followed by ₹4-5 crore gross in Karnataka and ₹4-5 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Overall, Pushpa 2 is estimated to gross ₹75-80 crore on its first Monday which is a fantastic hold, a report in Sacnilk stated.
Pushpa 2 witnesses biggest-ever non-holiday Monday, beats Tiger 3 and Baahubali 2
With its mammoth collection on Monday, Pushpa 2 has recorded the biggest-ever Monday biz (non-holiday). The first Monday biz for Tiger 3 was over ₹61 crore but it fell on a huge holiday (Eid), which is not the case with Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun starrer has witnessed more collections than Baahubali 2 (partial holiday) and Gadar 2 (non-holiday) on its first Monday.
