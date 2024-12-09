Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: All Out Rampage In Hindi With Biz Nearing ₹50 Crore On Monday

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The box office rampage of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continued on Monday, a non-holiday. It is evident by now that the Hindi market is driving the Pushpa 2 box office juggernaut and the insane collections were witnessed once again in the mass circuits in North India. According to early estimates, the Sukumar directorial minted over ₹45 crore on its first Monday in Hindi, which is a record for any movie (non-holiday).

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 'rules' in Hindi belts

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 had an insane hold on its first Monday. The film is sure to collect ₹45 crore on December 9, taking its five-day total biz in Hindi to over ₹330 crore. The numbers could touch ₹50 crore if the offline shows are stronger. The action drama will also become the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹300 crore mark, beating Jawan, Pathaan and Animal.

Pushpa 2 has become the fastest ₹300 crore Hindi grosser | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Apart from the out-of-the-park collection in Hindi, Pushpa 2 has a decent hold in Telugu states as estimates suggest ₹13-14 crore gross, followed by ₹4-5 crore gross in Karnataka and ₹4-5 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Overall, Pushpa 2 is estimated to gross ₹75-80 crore on its first Monday which is a fantastic hold, a report in Sacnilk stated.

Pushpa 2 witnesses biggest-ever non-holiday Monday, beats Tiger 3 and Baahubali 2