Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: All Time Record For First Tuesday (Non-Holiday) Biz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is enjoying a historic run at the box office after hitting the big screens on December 5. The Hindi version of the film is witnessing an unprecedented pull as collections lead the Telugu version by nearly ₹150 crore after six days of its release. So far, the pan-India movie has minted ₹880.3 crore worldwide and is expected to hit the ₹1000 crore mark before the second weekend starts on Friday.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 registers historic first Tuesday

At the India box office, Pushpa 2 minted ₹38 crore in Hindi alone. This is the third highest first Tuesday figures of all time for any Hindi movie. The feat is remarkable given Pushpa 2's first Tuesday is a non-holiday. Only Gadar 2 and Tiger 3 witnessed more collections on their respective first Tuesdays, but both Bollywood releases had a big holiday on the specific days. While Gadar 2 collected ₹55.4 crore on Independence Day in 2023, Tiger 3 hauled ₹47.8 crore on Bhai Dooj last year.

Pushpa 2 released on the big screens on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Language wise, Pushpa 2 minted ₹11 crore in Telugu and another ₹3 crore in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In India, on its sixth day at the box office, the Allu Arjun starrer collected over ₹52 crore in all languages, taking its nett box office collection to ₹645.85 crore. Given the hype surrounding it, the coming weekend is expected to be bigger for the movie.

Pushpa 2 beats Tuesday collections of Baahubali 2 and Animal