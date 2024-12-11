Published 09:04 IST, December 11th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: All Time Record For First Tuesday (Non-Holiday) Biz
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: The Allu Arjun starrer action drama has minted ₹645 crore in India in all languages. It released on December 5.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is enjoying a historic run at the box office after hitting the big screens on December 5. The Hindi version of the film is witnessing an unprecedented pull as collections lead the Telugu version by nearly ₹150 crore after six days of its release. So far, the pan-India movie has minted ₹880.3 crore worldwide and is expected to hit the ₹1000 crore mark before the second weekend starts on Friday.
Pushpa 2 registers historic first Tuesday
At the India box office, Pushpa 2 minted ₹38 crore in Hindi alone. This is the third highest first Tuesday figures of all time for any Hindi movie. The feat is remarkable given Pushpa 2's first Tuesday is a non-holiday. Only Gadar 2 and Tiger 3 witnessed more collections on their respective first Tuesdays, but both Bollywood releases had a big holiday on the specific days. While Gadar 2 collected ₹55.4 crore on Independence Day in 2023, Tiger 3 hauled ₹47.8 crore on Bhai Dooj last year.
Language wise, Pushpa 2 minted ₹11 crore in Telugu and another ₹3 crore in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In India, on its sixth day at the box office, the Allu Arjun starrer collected over ₹52 crore in all languages, taking its nett box office collection to ₹645.85 crore. Given the hype surrounding it, the coming weekend is expected to be bigger for the movie.
Pushpa 2 beats Tuesday collections of Baahubali 2 and Animal
Pushpa 2 beat the first Tuesday collection of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal (₹34.02) and Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (₹30 crore) to clinch the number three spot in the list of all-time biggest Tuesday biz for a Hindi release.
