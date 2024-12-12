Published 12:09 IST, December 12th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Highest Week 1 Grosser In Hindi By A Huge Margin
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The Allu Arjun starrer broke the 2-year-old record of Pathaan to become the highest week one grosser in Hindi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun starrer has registered another record in its name as its first week at the box office wound up. Pushpa 2 Hindi version has beaten the likes of Pathaan, Jawan and Animal to claim the top spot in the list of biggest week 1 Hindi grossers of all time. The action drama will enter the ₹400 crore club before its second weekend begins on Friday.
Pathaan bows down to Pushpa Raj
As Pushpa 2: the Rule minted ₹398.1 crore by the end of its week 1, it surpassed Pathaan (₹351 crore), Jawan (₹348 crore) and Animal (₹301 crore) to become the highest first-week grosser in Hindi. Before Pushpa 2, the highest week 1 collection records in Hindi was held by Pathaan for around two years. Pushpa 2 is tracking to become the biggest dubbed Hindi movie of all time by beating KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.
In all languages in India, Pushpa 2's collection stands at ₹687 crore after its first week. It will become the first movie to score ₹400 crore nett collection or more at the Hindi box office in the first week. With the current trend, it looks like the movie will enter the ₹500 crore nett club by the second weekend, which is an unbelievable feat.
Pushpa 2 worldwide collection
In its first week, Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to enter the ₹1000 crore gross club worldwide. Its nett worldwide collection in first week stands at ₹947.4 crore. The Telugu version has seen more decline in its collection over the weekdays than the Hindi version, which has managed to hold steady over the ₹30 crore mark. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is directed by Sukumar.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:09 IST, December 12th 2024