Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection: Film Surpasses Stree 2 To Become 2nd Highest Indian Grosser Of 2024
Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection: The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film has not only left a lasting impression in India but has also shattered records overseas.
Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection: The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screen on December 5. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, the actioner has been roaring at the box office registering new records every passing day. The film has minted close to ₹1000 crore at the worldwide collection.
Pushpa 2 registers staggering worldwide collection
Pushpa 2 released on the big screen worldwide alongside Hollywood movies like Moana 2 and Wicked. Despite the biggies, the Allu Arjun starrer has been able to draw an impressive audience in theatres. The movie has amassed a total of close to ₹200 crore in overseas collection alone.
As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has minted a cumulative total of ₹880.30 crore worldwide. The movie has surpassed Stree 2, which was seated at the number 2 spot in box office collections worldwide. The horror comedy had minted ₹874.58 crore. The first spot was taken by Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial raked in ₹1,052.5 crore worldwide.
Pushpa 2 enters inches closer to ₹600 crore in India
Pushpa 2 has been registering an impressive collection at the domestic box office. Ever since its release, the film has been pulling audiences to houseful theatres. However, some have alleged that the high box office collection of the movie is due to the exorbitant high ticket prices.
On day 5 of its theatrical release, which also marks the first Monday, Pushpa 2 minted, ₹64.45 Cr. Out of the total Hindi version has contributed ₹46.4 Cr while the Telugu version raked in ₹13.9 crore. The fil has amassed a total of ₹593.45 crore in India.
