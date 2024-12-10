Search icon
Published 09:32 IST, December 10th 2024

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 5: Film Beats Baahubali 2, Animal To Become 2nd Highest First Monday Grosser

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been smashing box office records ever since its release on December 5.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster, the movie released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screen on December 5 after significant delays. The movie opened to a staggering collection and has been smashing box office records ever since. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the movie has become the fastest film to enter ₹500 crore club at the box office in India in the opening weekend. Though it has witnessed a decline on first Monday, the move has emerged as a fan-favourite on the big screen.

Pushpa 2 box office collection registers a slight dip on the first Monday 

The Allu Arjun starrer opened to a record-breaking ₹ 164.25 Cr in the domestic market. The film registered a positive growth in the subsequent days. After a four-day theatrical run, Pushpa 2 minted ₹529 crore in the first weekend. Keeping up the momentum, the film has amassed an impressive total on the first Monday as well.

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb


The Sukumar-directed actioner minted ₹ 64.1 Crore on the first Monday. The pan-Indian film has released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While all versions of the movie have been a success, the Telugu and Hindi versions have outperformed all others. At the end of a 5-day theatrical run, Pushpa 2 has minted ₹ 593.1 Cr in India.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection remains impressive 


According to variety.com Pushpa 2: The Rule, minted a $92.5 million four-day weekend, according to numbers from Comscore. That made it the third-highest-grossing film in the world after Moana 2 and Wicked. Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed some $46 million. In the film, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, the red sandalwood smuggler who, after humiliating Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, ascends to greater power in the underworld.

Pushpa 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their role as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli | Iamge: IMDb

The film opened on December 5 with a worldwide opening day gross of $34.6 million, moving ahead of the Indian opening day record of $26 million set by S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, reports variety.com. Pushpa 2 is now the third-highest Indian grosser of 2024 after Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. If it maintains its current momentum, Pushpa 2 should become the highest Indian grosser of the year in a matter of days.

Updated 09:32 IST, December 10th 2024

