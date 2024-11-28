Pushpa 2: Did Sreeleela Charge No Fees For Kissik Song? Allu Arjun's Co-star Says 'Haven’t Even...'

Pushpa 2: The Alu Arjun starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The actioner is scheduled to release on the big screens on December 5. Out of all the songs released by the makers yet, Kissik featuring Sreeleela has made the most noise. The song received a mixed response from the audience with most comparing Sreeleela's performance to Samantha's in Ooh Antava. It was also reported that there was a difference in the fees between the two actresses. Speaking at a public event, Sreeleela addressed the same.

Did Sreeleela do Kissik song in Pushpa 2 for free?

Sreeleela starrer Kissik song was released by Pushpa 2 on November 25. Following the release, the song faced substantial flak because of its execution. Most social media users opined that Samantha did a better job in the first part of the film. This even led to a comparison between the actress' remuneration.



A still from Kissik song from Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

It was reported that Sreeleela was paid Rs 2 Crore for the song while Samantha received Rs 5 Crore as her compensation for Ooh Antava. However, rubbishing all such rumours, Sreeleela said at a promotional event of Robinhood, "We haven’t even discussed the remuneration with the producers yet." Further talking about the special dance song, the actress added, "The song itself will justify my choice. It’s not your typical item song. There’s a strong narrative reason behind it, which will become clear when the movie releases."

Sreeleela starrer Kissik song from Pushpa 2 brutally trolled

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise spread like wildfire in 2021, the makers of the film, who are now gearing up for the second instalment of the film, dropped their song Kissik featuring Sreeleela. However, it seems the new song has not hit the right chord with the listeners. The song was dropped by the label T-Series on YouTube on Monday and has over 114,41271 views currently in its Hindi version and 3.2 lakh likes. The Telugu version has 5 lakh likes with 2,96,51824 views on the platform.

Social media users are comparing Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Sreeleela after Kissik release | Image: Instagram



However, it is the comment section that catches the eye as listeners have penned down their thoughts on the track, which is sung by Lothika and Sublashini. The music is given by Rockstar DSP and the lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. One said: “It seems to be like a Dhinchak pooja production song”, to which a user even replied saying: “Dhinchak Pooja jyada best hai.” A netizen praised the 2021 song “Oo Antavaa” and said: “O Antavaa song and Samantha’s dance = wildfire.” While one said: “OO Antava was emotions.” However, there were some who praised the number too. Some said that Rockstar DSP’s music is like slow poison and that the track will slowly start ruling the hearts.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. The film releases on December 5. Talking about Pushpa: The Rule, the makers unveiled the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power and has no greed for money.