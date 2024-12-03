Pushpa 2 First Review: Allu Arjun Secures 'No 1 Pan-India Star' Title With Sequel

Pushpa 2 First Review: The Allu Arjun -Rashmika Mandanna starrer will hit the big screens on December 5, with select shows on December 4. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel has smashed box office records even before release and is registering a massive business in pre-sales. Ahead of the release, the first review of the pan-India film is out.

Allu Arjun to replace Prabhas top ‘Pan-India star’ says Pushpa 2 first review

Pushpa 2 will release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam amd Tamil. Not just this, but to appeal to a nationwide audience, the film's trailer was launched in Patna, Bihar and the pre-release events have been taking place across the country. While most films are mounted as Pan-India these days, it was Baahubali that started the concept of releasing movies in multiple languages for an audience of various reasons. It also catapulted Prabhas as the first Pan-India star, a title that stayed with him after films like Salaar, Adipurush and Kalki 2898 AD. However, post Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun might dethrone the actor.

An X user Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film and has shared the first review of it. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote, “ On the whole, It is a BLOCKBUSTER PAISA VASOOL entertainer and rests on #Sukumar’s expert direction, action and #AlluArjun’s starry presence. He is the No. 1 PAN INDIA 🇮🇳 ACTOR now. #Prabhas is Out & He is IN. This winter, Everywhere WILDFIRE." He added, “It comes across as a paisa vasool, seeti-maar entertainer which will be loved by classes and masses alike. At the box office, the film will break records and emerge as the biggest hit of the year so far."

Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest film to sell a million tickets on BookMyShow

The excitement and anticipation around blockbusters have always been high among fans. A frenzy was witnessed upon the release of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year. Before this, films like Baahubali 2, Stree 2, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, Devara, Salaar and several others registered massive bookings in pre-sales itself. However, the Pushpa 2 craze seems to have gone beyond.