Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Bookings: Allu Arjun Starrer Races Towards ₹1 Crore Mark Within Hours

Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking: The Allu Arjun -Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The pre-sale of the film began in select channels today and even in the limited shows, Pushpa 2 has proven to be in high demand. The pan-India film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on December 5 with some premiere shows on December 4.

Pushpa 2 Hindi advanced booking collections

The advanced bookings of Pushpa 2 in all languages have opened in select states and multiplexes chains. In a limited time, the actioner sold nearly 15,000 tickets within hours. Full-fledged bookings for the movie are expected to begin shortly today.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: IMDb



As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the 2D version of the film in Hindi raked in ₹2074492 while the 3D version has minted ₹1572449. In total the film has collected ₹36.47 Lac in advanced booking as of now. It is expected to cross over a crore in first-day advanced bookings.

Bihar dominates Pushpa 2 Hindi advanced bookings

Pushpa 2 Hindi version has sold the maximum number of tickets in Bihar for day 1 advanced bookings. Interestingly, the trailer of the movie was launched in Bihar on November 17. Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand have also registered impressive total in advanced bookings.



Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play lead role in Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb