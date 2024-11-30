Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:47 IST, November 30th 2024

Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Bookings: Allu Arjun Starrer Races Towards ₹1 Crore Mark Within Hours

Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking: The pre-sales for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer began at 11 am today and have registered a positive collection.

Pushpa 2 Hindi advance booking | Image: Instagram

Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking: The Allu Arjun -Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The pre-sale of the film began in select channels today and even in the limited shows, Pushpa 2 has proven to be in high demand. The pan-India film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on December 5 with some premiere shows on December 4.

Pushpa 2 Hindi advanced booking collections 

The advanced bookings of Pushpa 2 in all languages have opened in select states and multiplexes chains. In a limited time, the actioner sold nearly 15,000 tickets within hours. Full-fledged bookings for the movie are expected to begin shortly today.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: IMDb


As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the 2D version of the film in Hindi raked in ₹2074492 while the 3D version has minted ₹1572449. In total the film has collected ₹36.47 Lac in advanced booking as of now. It is expected to cross over a crore in first-day advanced bookings.

Bihar dominates Pushpa 2 Hindi advanced bookings

Pushpa 2 Hindi version has sold the maximum number of tickets in Bihar for day 1 advanced bookings. Interestingly, the trailer of the movie was launched in Bihar on November 17. Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand have also registered impressive total in advanced bookings.
 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play lead role in Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film and will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their role in the actioner. Directed by Sukumar, the film was earlier slated to release on Independence Day 2024 but was later postponed to December 5.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:53 IST, November 30th 2024

Bihar Allu Arjun

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.