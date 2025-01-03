Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun Starrer Locks Premiere Date? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been busy creating history at the box office since its release. The movie has so far collected ₹1799 crore worldwide in four weeks. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the action thriller to release on OTT. Earlier, the makers confirmed that the movie would not be available on OTT for at least 56 days. Now, rumours are rife that it might premiere on Netflix by the end of January 2025.