Pushpa 2: PDSU Demands Allu Arjun's Arrest After Fan's Death, Threatens To Halt Screening In State
The PDSU released a press note urging to halt Pushpa 2: The Rule screenings across Telangana and demanding Allu Arjun's arrest over the stampede incident.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 hit the theatres on December 5. However, the excitement for the people at the film screening in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater turned into a tragedy after a stampede due to excessive crowd resulted in the death of a woman and injured a few others, including a child. Following this heartbreaking incident, the film's makers have released a statement. But now, the PDSU of Telangana state has called for Allu Arjun’s arrest.
Telangana’s PDSU demands Allu Arjun's arrest after stampede death
On 5 December, the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) issued a press note urging to block the screenings of Pushpa 2: The Rule across Telangana and demanding the arrest of Allu Arjun over a fan’s tragic death. A woman lost her life to asphyxiation during the film’s premiere in Hyderabad, while her young son remains hospitalised.
In a letter, the PDSU directly blamed Allu Arjun for the incident, stating, “Revathi lost her life due to Allu Arjun's irresponsibility. His actions caused the stampede, leading to her death and injuring several others. He failed to manage the situation despite the large crowd of fans, which escalated the chaos.”
The PDSU also criticised the steep ticket prices, which reportedly went as high as ₹3,000, adding financial strain on lower- and middle-class audiences. The letter accused the filmmakers of prioritising profit and exploiting fans' excitement.
The union demanded the filing of a case against Allu Arjun and called for his immediate arrest. They warned of statewide disruptions to the film’s screenings if their demands are ignored.
So far, no legal action has been taken. The filmmakers have also issued a statement addressing the stampede.
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 producers' statement
Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed sorrow over the tragic incident that took place during Pushpa 2's screening. The statement read, “We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers.”
