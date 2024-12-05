Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun To Be Charged After Tragic Death Of A Woman

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun will face charges for a stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre that resulted in a woman’s death on Wednesday. The incident occurred when he arrived unannounced for the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, according to police on Thursday. The management of Sandhya Theatre will also be held accountable for failing to arrange adequate security measures to control the crowd. As of now, neither Allu Arjun nor the theatre management has responded to the allegations.

Pushpa 2: The Rule actor charged for screening stampede

According to reports, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated to PTI, "There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or the actors' team that they will be visiting the theatre."

The commissioner noted that despite being aware of the actor's arrival, the theatre management did not provide a separate entry or exit for the actor and his team. Sandhya Theatre management is now facing charges for failing to arrange adequate security to control the large crowd.

A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation when a massive crowd gathered at the theatre to see Mr Arjun. The actor arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for a screening on Wednesday evening.

As per PTI, Police reported that Mr Arjun reached the theatre around 9.30 pm with his personal security team. As hundreds of fans surrounded the venue to catch a glimpse of him, the security team's attempts to manage the crowd worsened the situation.

The actor, his security team, and the crowd moved into the lower balcony area of the theatre. "In this, one Revathi and her son felt suffocated... the police personnel pulled them out of the public... and performed CPR to her, son and immediately shifted to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. The doctor informed that she was dead and son was advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment," the statement explained PTI.

Police gave the update on victims' health

As per reports, The woman's son, Teja, is reportedly in critical condition and receiving treatment. The family, who lives in Dilsukhnagar, has called for the theatre management to take responsibility and requested a response from the actor about the incident. They have also urged Mr Arjun to offer them support.