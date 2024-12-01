Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:43 IST, December 1st 2024

Pushpa 2: ₹70, ₹95, ₹100 Tickets For Allu Arjun Starrer On Weekend Amid Price Hike, Know Cities

Pushpa 2: While There is much discussion over the hiked ticket prices for the Allu Arjun starrer, its cheapest tickets are being sold for ₹70-₹150.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2: The hype for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is at an all-time high, ahead of the pan-India film's release on December 5. The full-fledged advance bookings have opened for the action drama and with a hike in prices approved by the authorities, the cost of tickets is soaring in major metro cities.

Some of the most expensive tickets for Pushpa 2: The Rule are being sold in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, with prices touching ₹2400 (excluding taxes) for the 2D version. However, in some areas in these cities, tickets are also priced as low as ₹70. Know details here.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Exorbitant prices for Pushpa 2 tickets

In Delhi, PVR IMAX Priya is selling tickets for as high as ₹2,000 (excluding taxes) for the IMAX version of the movie. In PVR Select City Walk, the movie prices soar as high as ₹1800 (excluding taxes) over the weekend. In Mumbai, at INOX Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli tickets are priced as high as ₹2200 for the 2D version while the most expensive in the city costs ₹2400 at the Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza. In Bengaluru, the maximum cost for Pushpa 2 tickets touches ₹1500.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 cheap tickets start at ₹70

Meanwhile, some of the cheapest tickets for the movie are available in some theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. At the Vaishali Cinema in Badlapur, limited tickets are available at ₹70. Additionally at the Bharat Cineplex in Kurla, Mumbai tickets are priced at ₹100 and ₹150, depending on the 'class' for which the viewers are buying the ticket.

Poster of Pushpa 2 song Peelings | Image: | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

In Delhi, Delite Cinema is selling Pushpa 2 tickets at ₹95 and at the Liberty Cinema in Karol Bagh, prices are as low as ₹100. At several screens in Hyderabad, the movie tickets are priced at ₹150. Sree Ramulu 70mm 4k Laser in Moosapet, Hyderabad and Sri Sai Ram 70mm A/C 4k Dolby Atmos in Malkajgiri, Pushpa 2 can be enjoyed at lower cost. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:43 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.