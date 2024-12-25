Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora Goes Viral Amid Allu Arjun's Stampede Controversy - Here's Why

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was released on December 5. The film became a blockbuster hit however attracted a lot of controversy. The Telugu actor currently facing legal troubles following a tragic incident during the premiere night. Amid this, a new song from Pushpa 2 titled Dammunte Pattukora Shekhawat was released by T-Series on Tuesday. The song’s bold lyrics and provocative timing have sparked widespread reactions online now.

Pushpa 2 song Dammunte Pattukora lyrics go viral amid Allu Arjun's legal woes

The Pushpa 2 song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Allu Arjun and features lyrics written by director Sukumar.

In the film, the song portrays a tense confrontation between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Lines like “Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat” (If you've got the guts, catch me, Shekhawat!) and “Pattukonte vodilestha syndicate” (If you catch me, I’ll abandon the syndicate) emphasise Pushpa’s defiance. He boldly declares he would return to the forest and work as a coolie if caught. These lyrics have resonated with fans while also igniting controversy.

Pushpa 2 | Image: X

The song’s release has triggered intense discussions, as it coincided with Allu Arjun’s ongoing investigation into a tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere on 4 December. This timing has divided opinions, with YouTube comments under the song reflecting a mix of reactions.

One user remarked, "Correct time ki dimpav ayya (Perfect timing, sir) (Sic)," while another sarcastically said, "What timing is this, the correct time of release for this song." A third user commented, "Droppin this banger now that's straight-up diabolic (sic)."

Allu Arjun’s stampede case update