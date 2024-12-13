Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allu Arjun, Actor Shifted To Chanchalguda Jail

Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor had moved the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of an FIR against him in connection with a stampede outside the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where the actor had reportedly appeared unscheduled. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody after the hearing concluded. Visuals outside the court saw Allu Arjun being escorted to the police vehicle amid heavy security and crowding. He will be taken to Chanchalguda Jail.

Allu Arjun's interim bail objected to by the Public Prosecutor

The Public Prosecutor in the case argued that Allu Arjun had knowledge that there was a large crowd at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4 for the premiere of Pushpa 2 and it may lead to an untoward incident. He also opposed interim bail for the actor. Niranjan Reddy, who appeared on behalf of Allu Arjun, requested that he be granted bail in the case and assured that the actor would continue to assist in the investigation. "It is not their fear that I (Allu Arjun) will go away, this (arrest) is just for sensationalism," Reddy argued in Court.