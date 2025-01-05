Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Arrives At Chikkadpally Police Station As Part Of Bail Conditions

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun reported to Chikkadpally Police Station here on Sunday as a condition laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail in Sandhya Theatre stampede case two days ago.

The actor spent about 10 minutes at the Police Station and completed the formalities.

Nampally Criminal Court had Friday granted regular bail to the actor, who was on interim bail for four weeks given by Telangana High Court.

The Nampally Court directed Allu Arjun to deposit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation and appear before Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday. The court also directed him not to influence the witnesses.

Police had opposed the actor's bail plea while his lawyers had contended that he could not be blamed for the incident.

A woman was killed and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.

The police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the case. He was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

His lawyers approached the High Court, which granted him interim bail the same day.

While granting interim bail for four weeks on December 13, the High Court had asked Allu Arjun to move the trial court for regular bail.

The actor, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

As the 14-day judicial remand period ended on December 27, the actor had to present himself before the court for further proceedings. After obtaining permission from the court, the actor appeared through video conference.

As part of the investigation into the stampede, the police interrogated Allu Arjun on December 24. He was questioned for three hours at Chikkadpally Police Station on the basis of a 10-minute video prepared by the police by compiling CCTV footage of the incident.

