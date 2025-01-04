Published 18:03 IST, January 4th 2025
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Granted Bail, Completes Surety Formalities, Videos Emerge
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case by the Nampally court on Friday, January 3.
Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatres stampede case on Friday, January 3, by the Nampally Court. Now on Saturday, the Pushpa 2 actor was snapped arriving at Nampally court to submit and sign the bail documents. The actor was booked over the death of a 35-year-old woman at the theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4.
Allu Arjun arrives at Nampally Court to complete bail procedures
Several visuals of Allu Arjun arriving at the Nampally Court are doing the rounds on the internet. The actor can be seen in a black shirt paired with matching pants. In another video, he can be seen exiting the court after completing the formalities. Industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan shared the videos and wrote, "Allu Arjun arrives at Nampally court & completes full bail surety procedures in his new look."
Nampally Criminal Court, which had reserved its orders on January 30, pronounced the same, granting regular bail to Allu Arjun, who was on interim bail for four weeks given by the Telangana High Court. The city court directed the actor to deposit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation and appear before Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday.
