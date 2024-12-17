Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Likely To Challenge Allu Arjun's Bail In Court

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: The Hyderabad police are likely to approach the court challenging the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun . The Pushpa 2 star was arrested from his residence on December 13 and was granted bail the same day. After spending a night in Chanchalguda jail, the actor returned home on December 14.

Hyderabad police to challenge Allu Arjun's bail in court

Insiders in the know have exclusively told Republic TV that the police have submitted a letter to the prosecution and AAG from the police side states that the management of Sandhya Theatre was advised to not allow Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to attend the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and subsequent death of a 35-year-old woman. As per the police, it was also informed to the theatre management that crowd control would not be possible if the stars attended the premiere.

A file photo of Allu Arjun I Image: X

It is also being reported that the police are likely to make an appeal in the High Court. For the unversed, it was the Telangana High Court that ordered an interim bail for Allu Arjun after a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The authorities will now appeal to the high court to retract the bail order.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre?

Earlier this month, a tragic incident occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, leading to the death of a woman. The chaos ensued as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the film’s star, Allu Arjun, who was attending the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad.