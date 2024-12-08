Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: 3 Held By Telangana Police In Connection To Theatre Mishap | Report

Pushpa 2 premiere stampede incident: On an unfortunate night, chaos broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2. A large crowd turned uncontrollable, leading to a tragic stampede that claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and injured her 13-year-old son. In the latest update, authorities have arrested three individuals linked to the woman’s death.

3 individuals were held concerning the stampede incident

According to the ANI, authorities have detained Sandhya Theatre owner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju, and security manager Gandhakam Vijay Chander. A case has been filed under Section 105, 118(1) read with 3(5) of BNS, charging them with negligence in ensuring adequate security measures. They were presented in court and placed in judicial custody. The stampede reportedly occurred when a large crowd gathered to see superstar Allu Arjun, resulting in chaos due to insufficient crowd management.

L Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally says, "During the investigation today we have arrested three people in the incident. We arrested them and produced them before the court. Court has sent them to judicial custody...The child injured is recouping well in a good manner..."

Allu Arjun announces ₹25 lakhs to the demise fan’s family

On December 6, Allu Arjun spoke about the woman’s tragic death during a press meet in Hyderabad, following his apology on X. Expressing his regret, he said, “We are extremely sorry. We genuinely didn’t know what happened. I’ve been doing this for 20 years (going to theatres on opening day); it’s very unfortunate that this happened."