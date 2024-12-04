Pushpa 2 Stops Re-Release Of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar In India? Here's The Truth

Pushpa 2 fever has gripped the nation. The Allu Arjun starrer is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 and will release in various formats including IMAX. While the 3D version of the movie will be arriving a week later, 2D and IMAX versions have occupied all screens nationwide. Meanwhile, there have been reports about the Christopher Nolan directorial's re-release being hampered in India due to Pushpa 2 due to the Telugu film capturing all IMAX screens in India. However, the Hollywood film was set for re-release in the IMAX screens on December 6 in the US alone and not India.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

All IMAX screens have been booked by Pushpa 2 ahead of its grand premiere on December 5. But, in the country, Interstellar was not supposed to re-release on December 6. So, there is no competition between the two movies in India. However, confused netizens still shared their hilarious comments on this, with some saying, "Interstellar not releasing in India as IMAX screens booked by Pushpa," with a hint of sarcasm.

Interstellar re-release details

Matthew Mcconaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer sci-fi epic Interstellar (2014) is all set to re-release on select IMAX screens in US and Canada on the occasion of film's 10 year anniversary. The Hollywood Oscar-winning film is however not re-releasing in India.

A still from Interstellar | Image: X

The synopsis of the film reads, "A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy."

