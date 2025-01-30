Pushpa 2 The Highest-Grossing Indian Film? Where Allu Arjun Starrer Stands Compared To Aamir's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2, which released on December 5, is now available for streaming on OTT. Quickly, the Allu Arjun starrer topped trending charts on the streaming service. The reloaded version of the pan-India film, which contains an additional 20 minutes of footage that was not included in the original runtime, is available for streaming on Netflix. The sequel of the runaway hit Pushpa, has almost every box office record to its name. But is it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time?

Allu Arjun stars in the titular role in Pushpa franchise | Image: X

Pushpa 2 Vs Dangal Vs Baahubali 2: A box office comparison

In 56 days, Pushpa 2 has collected ₹1232.6 crore nett in all languages in India. The domestic gross of the film stands at an impressive ₹1469.3 crore. Adding overseas collection of ₹270 crore, the worldwide biz is ₹1740.05 crore.

Baahubali 2 and Dangal are the top 2 highest grossing Indian films | Image: X

Baahubali 2 remains the second highest-grossing Indian film with ₹1788.06 crore biz. The India and overseas collections of the Prabhas starrer are ₹1,416.9 crore and ₹371.16 crore respectively. Meanwhile, the highest-grossing Indian film is Dangal (2016) with ₹2070.3 crore biz. Its domestic and overseas collection account for ₹535 crore and ₹1535.3 crore overseas. Interestingly, while Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 overseas collections lagged, Dangal collected more than thrice its India figures from foreign markets.

Hindi emerges as the biggest market for Pushpa 2

In Hindi, Pushpa 2 found its biggest market. After the prequel, which released in 2021 and collected over ₹100 crore, the second film was expected to do well. It performed tremendously well in the Northern belts, with the Hindi version adding over ₹811 crore to its business.

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X