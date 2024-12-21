Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun Starrer To Be REMOVED From North India Theatres? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule has been ruling the box office despite entering the third week of the release. The movie has surpassed ₹1000 crore mark at the box office in India with the Hindi version leading the chart. On Thursday, it was reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 has landed in trouble after the PVR INOX theatre chain decided to remove all the shows from North India over an argument. However, it seems that things have been sorted between both parties.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule not being removed in North India

On Thursday night, industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X handle and wrote, "BREAKING: Pushpa 2 REMOVED from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow."

A day later on Friday, December 20, he informed the followers that the agreement issue between both parties had been resolved so the theatre chain would not remove Pushpa 2 from North India. "BREAKING: Pushpa 2️ PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved. Shows opening slowly one by one."

When will Pushpa 2 premiere on OTT?

There were rumours of Pushpa 2 to release on the OTT platform. But, Mythri Movie Makers has put rest to these rumours. The production house took to X and wrote, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest film Pushpa 2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide”.