Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 2: Allu Arjun Starrer Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer made history, not just in India, but also overseas, thus becoming the first Indian movie to have a remarkable breakthrough at the box office worldwide on its opening day. The movie grossed ₹294 crore worldwide on the first day making it the highest opening day in Indian cinema. On the second day, the movie witnessed a slight drop but it didn't stop it from creating a history by entering ₹400 crore club in just two days.

Pushpa 2 The rule box office collection worldwide day 2

Sukumar's directorial has earned between ₹115 to ₹135 crore gross worldwide, per Bollymoviereviewz.com. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands over ₹400 crore at the box office worldwide, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk and Bollymoviereviewz.com. The breakdown is yet to be unveiled by the makers.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram)

In India, the movie's 2-day total stands at ₹265 crore with the Hindi version performing best in comparison to the original Telugu version. On the second day, the movie witnessed a 45.14 per cent drop and minted ₹90.1 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the trend, the movie is likely to enter ₹400 club by the end of the opening weekend.

