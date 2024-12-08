Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Eyes To Beat Jawan Opening Weekend Record

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is enjoying its run in the theatres in all languages. The movie has been shattering records each day and on the third day at the Hindi box office, the movie scripted two new records. Pushpa 2 became the fastest movie to enter ₹200 crore club beating Jawan and it also surpassed Jawan's biggest single-day collection of 71.63 crore net which came on the first Sunday.

On Saturday, Pushpa 2 Hindi earned ₹73.5 crore at the box office. Seeing the trend, it seems the movie is eyeing to dethrone Jawan's opening weekend record as well.

Pushpa 2 vs Jawan

In three days, Pushpa 2 earned ₹200.7 crore at the box office while Jawan earned ₹180.45 crore at the box office in Hindi. As we have entered the fourth day (Sunday) the numbers are expected to be higher than the opening day which will take Pushpa 2's Hindi collection to around ₹285 crore.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDB)

Jawan had scored approximately ₹252 crore net in the opening weekend and Pushpa 2 will be looking to score over ₹280 crore, marking the biggest first weekend total ever in Hindi. This will also be the first time when a South Indian movie will have over ₹200 crore net weekend in Hindi.

(A still from Jawan | Image: IMDB)

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi box office collection day 4

At the time of writing this article, Pushpa 2 earned ₹85 crore in Hindi, taking the four-day total to a whopping ₹285.7 crore at the box office. Looking at the overall collection, the movie has earned ₹529.45 crore in India, becoming the fastest movie of 2025 to achieve the milestone. Meanwhile, the worldwide box office is witnessing history with Pushpa 2 as in just three days it has grossed ₹621 crore, shattering many records. Mythri Movie Makers shared the post and wrote, "The box office is witnessing history with #Pushpa2TheRule. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER collects a gross of 621 CRORES WORLDWIDE in just 3 days, shattering many records."