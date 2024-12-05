Pushpa 2 The Rule Leaked Online: Allu Arjun Starrer Falls Prey To Piracy Just Hours After Release

Pushpa 2 The Rule Full Movie Leaks Online: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the theatres today, December 5, worldwide. On the internet movie buffs in unison are calling the movie "blockbuster". Earlier we told you that several scenes from the movie such as Pushparaj's entry sequence and Jatara festival, were leaked online. However, they were taken down by X authority later. Now, it has been reported that the whole movie has been leaked on piracy sites.

Pushpa 2 leaked online hours after theatrical release

Several media reports claim that the movie has fallen prey to piracy just hours after hitting the big screens. The movie is reported to be available for free on platforms like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Bolly4u and Moviesda in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. When we also searched we found the movie on the piracy site, Ultimate Guitar, available for free download.

Earlier, several scenes leaked on X with fans manifesting a second National Award for Allu Arjun. They have also shared a scene where Rashmika is shouting at the lookers, followed by the Sooseki song. However, many scenes have been now removed from the platform to not harm the box office collection.

Is Pushpa 2 worth the hype?

The answer to this is a big yes per movie buffs and critics who watched the early show of Pushpa 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie a loading blockbuster and praised director Sukumar for understanding the hype around the second instalment and delivering the movie without any loophole. He even justified the long runtime (3 hours 20 minutes). Even netizens were impressed by every part of the movie, particularly the Jatara scene and said that this scene will be remembered forever.