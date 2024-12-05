Pushpa 2 The Rule X Review: Allu Arjun Is Beyond Fantastic In Wildfire Entertainer, Say Netizens

Pushpa 2 The Rule X Review: "Box office typhoon has arrived" say netizens as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hits the theatres today, December 5. The movie serves as the second installment to the blockbuster movie Pushpa and as expected the movie is a "wild entertainer, solid in all respects". The early reviews are already flooded on social media, with people saying only positive things about the movie, such as the direction, performance of actors, music, editing, and runtime.

Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun: Netizens

Netizens have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews after watching the early show. Starting with trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given 4.5 stars out of 5 to Pushpa 2 and called the movie "a mega-blockbuster". He penned a lengthy review explaining it in detail. He called the director "magician" and said Allu Arjun was "beyond fantastic" in the movie. He praised the high-octane action scenes and the dialogues that amplified the impact of the well-structured sequences. Opening up about the long runtime, he said that editor Naveen Nooli's editing was "watertight, ensuring the pacing remains taut and leaving no room for restlessness."

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of a ruthless police officer, was outstanding. Rashmika, on the other hand, also made her presence felt in the movie. "#FahadhFaasil, as the ruthless police officer, is outstanding. An incredible talent... #RashmikaMandanna also makes her presence felt at key moments, despite the focus being on the two male leads," he wrote.

Another user wrote, "One More National Award Winning Performance mental mass".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another user heard a rumour that the Jatara scene had consumed most of the runtime, but after watching the movie, "it's confirmed that this sequence will be remembered for decades. Mixing action and emotion, that's what performers do @alluarjun."

Pushpa 2's Jatara scene leaked on social media

Several movie buffs shared the clip of the most talked about part of Jathara, where Allu Arjun transforms into a woman and adorns a saree. People appreciated the scene and called it a game-changer. The scene shows Rashmika shouting at the onlookers and then Allu Arjun enters and fights all the what seems to be goons. A user shared the clip and wrote that Allu Arjun deserves another National Award for his performance.

Pushpa 2 becomes the fastest film to sell a million tickets on BookMyShow